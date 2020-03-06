Comerica Bank Acquires 610 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Derby & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.73. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $47.18 and a 12 month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.