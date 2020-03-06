Comerica Bank Acquires New Holdings in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Ready Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Ready Capital by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,241,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,635,000 after buying an additional 434,419 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter worth about $5,174,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $4,295,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 26,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 59,975 shares in the last quarter. 46.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RC. Compass Point cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

RC opened at $14.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.69. Ready Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

