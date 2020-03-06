Fmr LLC Increases Stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,401 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 4.70% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $34,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 535,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.40 million, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $138.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.54 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 1.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

