ESL Trust Services LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 732 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,139,892,000 after acquiring an additional 267,009 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Apple by 28.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $292.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,324.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.50 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

