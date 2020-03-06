Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,023,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,633,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,967.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $232.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.33. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $155.30 and a 52 week high of $248.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.11 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.38%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $254.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.00.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

