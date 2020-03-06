Comerica Bank Has $648,000 Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,451,000 after buying an additional 304,066 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $8,984,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 103,416 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 55,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at $3,365,000.

GO stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average is $33.94. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $47.57.

GO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $64,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,716.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 32,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $1,184,296.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,595 shares in the company, valued at $6,467,215.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,638 shares of company stock worth $2,043,059.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

