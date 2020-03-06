SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $268,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $193.56.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 9,904.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.38) earnings per share. SAGE Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 617.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAGE shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $190.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.65.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.20 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,826. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Robichaud purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,582,302.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

