Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $15.73 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,566 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.5% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $292.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $312.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1,324.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.50 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

