Fmr LLC Has $35.56 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 320,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,829 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $35,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 491.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $100.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.85. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $98.91 and a 1 year high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. First Analysis lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.35.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

