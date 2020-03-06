Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Atlassian by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,587,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,773,000 after buying an additional 540,645 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,619,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Atlassian by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,383,000 after purchasing an additional 108,091 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 183,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 104,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Atlassian by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 248,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,186,000 after purchasing an additional 65,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Atlassian from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

Atlassian stock opened at $152.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of -142.25, a P/E/G ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.15. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $100.25 and a 52 week high of $156.12.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

