Fmr LLC Increases Position in Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,850,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,800 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 10.56% of Unity Biotechnology worth $34,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.81.

Shares of Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.04. Unity Biotechnology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.83.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

