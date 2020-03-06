Fmr LLC Sells 1,108,114 Shares of Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2020

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,630,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108,114 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Precision BioSciences worth $36,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTIL. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Precision BioSciences by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DTIL opened at $8.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. Precision BioSciences Inc has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $23.67.

In other Precision BioSciences news, insider Christopher Heery bought 2,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $30,018.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $3,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

