Comerica Bank Buys 12,928 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 137.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IDV opened at $30.18 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

