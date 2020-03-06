108,298 Shares in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank bought a new position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 108,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Glu Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 322,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Glu Mobile by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Glu Mobile by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Glu Mobile by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Glu Mobile by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Benjamin T. Iv Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $444,854.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,924.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,023,147 shares of company stock valued at $7,277,715. 6.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLUU opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Glu Mobile Inc. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $11.75.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

GLUU has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Glu Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Glu Mobile from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.58.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

