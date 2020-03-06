Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 72,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

PFF opened at $36.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.49. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $38.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

