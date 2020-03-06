Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Stake Boosted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 60,262.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 801,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799,680 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $38,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Berry Global Group by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BERY opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. Berry Global Group Inc has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $59.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 26.56%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.91.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

