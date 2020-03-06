BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $58,091.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Levin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.99 per share, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $781,765 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. BJ’s Restaurants’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BJRI. BidaskClub raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. CL King assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.31.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

