Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,138,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643,704 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $34,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 1,644.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

DISCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $23.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery Inc Series C has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.69.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

