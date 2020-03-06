Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Universal Insurance worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UVE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 35,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 80,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 52,836 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.86 per share, for a total transaction of $41,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,466,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,844,236.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

UVE opened at $21.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $709.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.03. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $32.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Equities analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

