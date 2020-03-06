Fmr LLC Decreases Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,167 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 88,830 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.10% of City worth $41,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHCO. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in City by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in City by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,726 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in City by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 271,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $724,000. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHCO opened at $70.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.75. City Holding has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.17.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 million. City had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that City Holding will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other City news, Director Diane W. Strong-Treister bought 700 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,888.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHCO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of City from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of City in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.50 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

