Comerica Bank Sells 1,051 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Under Armour by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in Under Armour by 380.1% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

Shares of UAA opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.89. Under Armour Inc has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $27.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

