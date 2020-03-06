Fmr LLC Purchases 121,331 Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,085,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,331 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.38% of Rattler Midstream worth $37,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 26.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000. 28.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ RTLR opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 16.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36. Rattler Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 181.25%.

