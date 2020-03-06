Fmr LLC Trims Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,344,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 216,833 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $41,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $23,894,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $16,332,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,625,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,900,000 after purchasing an additional 929,980 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $4,888,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $4,732,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.71% and a negative net margin of 36.86%. The business had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

HALO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

