Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 168.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 66,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSXMK stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $51.36.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

