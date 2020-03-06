Comerica Bank Increases Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 4.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 285.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $53.83 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.24 and a 12-month high of $63.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 70.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.22.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $331.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

