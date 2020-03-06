Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 309,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,568 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $38,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Celanese by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Celanese by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.71.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $94.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $88.07 and a 52 week high of $128.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

