Comerica Bank Sells 4,300 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1,164.8% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.74. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $32.01.

