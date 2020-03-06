Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SK Telecom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SK Telecom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in SK Telecom by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKM. ValuEngine cut SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet lowered SK Telecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, New Street Research raised SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

SKM opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.17. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that SK Telecom Co Ltd will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.