Comerica Bank Has $648,000 Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $1,838,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,245.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,990 shares of company stock worth $4,059,038 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACGL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.59.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.34. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.53 and a twelve month high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

