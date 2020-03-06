Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 425 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Apple by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,518,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.56.

AAPL opened at $292.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,324.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.50 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

