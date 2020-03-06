Comerica Bank Has $536,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $800,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 117,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,354,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $109.94 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.81 and a 12 month high of $109.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.256 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.