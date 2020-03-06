Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 59.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

COLD stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.70. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $40.42.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $47,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,135 shares in the company, valued at $71,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.50 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.