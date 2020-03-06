Comerica Bank Makes New Investment in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $47.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.88. Datadog has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $50.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $10,122,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 69,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $3,085,430.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,667.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 808,108 shares of company stock worth $35,082,170.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Datadog from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

