Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,424 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.18 and a 12-month high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

In other Cheniere Energy news, CEO Jack A. Fusco bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.34 per share, for a total transaction of $994,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 703,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,318,554.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Andrea Botta bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.67 per share, with a total value of $251,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,806.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,245 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.90.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

