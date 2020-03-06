TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TTEC were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of TTEC by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of TTEC by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 702.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TTEC shares. Northland Securities started coverage on TTEC in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on TTEC in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Monday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,071,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $109,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,686,901 shares in the company, valued at $134,571,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 69.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTEC opened at $39.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. TTEC Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $461.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.18 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 4.32%. Analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

