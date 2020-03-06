California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,900 Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.10% of Cyclerion Therapeutics worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYCN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,112,000. Broderick Brian C bought a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $399,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $430,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $5,491,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $446,000. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, President Mark G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 296,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,725.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCN opened at $4.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.32.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Profile

There is no company description available for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.