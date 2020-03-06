Capital One National Association Makes New $293,000 Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Capital One National Association acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 332,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,147,000 after acquiring an additional 233,737 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,406,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,733,000 after purchasing an additional 148,452 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,602,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,685,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,949,000 after acquiring an additional 82,408 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $67.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day moving average of $72.65. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.57 and a one year high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.