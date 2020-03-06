Capital One National Association Makes New $293,000 Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Capital One National Association acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 332,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,147,000 after acquiring an additional 233,737 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,406,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,733,000 after purchasing an additional 148,452 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,602,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,685,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,949,000 after acquiring an additional 82,408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $67.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day moving average of $72.65. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.57 and a one year high of $77.74.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,900 Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc
California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,900 Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc
Capital One National Association Makes New $293,000 Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
Capital One National Association Makes New $293,000 Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $14.20 Million Stock Holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc.
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $14.20 Million Stock Holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc.
Green Plains Inc Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.
Green Plains Inc Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.
Alphabet Inc Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.
Alphabet Inc Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.
Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-
Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report