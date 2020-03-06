Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $14.20 Million Stock Holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,354,239 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 721,617 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.36% of Oasis Petroleum worth $14,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OAS opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $466.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $483.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.79 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OAS. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

