Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 898,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.49% of Green Plains worth $13,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Green Plains by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $10.43 on Friday. Green Plains Inc has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.61). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $715.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $32,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,890.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 81,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,571.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,513,739 shares in the company, valued at $43,710,913.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,718 shares of company stock worth $2,258,252 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

