Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $332,028,000. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,201,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 214,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,433,000 after purchasing an additional 152,600 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 651,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $872,823,000 after purchasing an additional 132,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,523.89.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,314.76 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $949.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,456.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,321.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

