Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 275,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 34,297 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 26,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 56,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

GWPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup began coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $203.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.58.

In related news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $35,542.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,853.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $30,682.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $173,590.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 928,644 shares of company stock worth $8,755,116. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GWPH opened at $99.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a twelve month low of $95.71 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.65.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.32). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s revenue for the quarter was up 1528.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

