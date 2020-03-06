California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires New Holdings in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.06% of First Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in First Bank by 10.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in First Bank by 740.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Bank by 23.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its holdings in First Bank by 8.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,263,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 11,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

NASDAQ FRBA opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $188.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.49. First Bank has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $11.82.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.68 million during the quarter. First Bank had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 7.83%. As a group, analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. First Bank’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,900 Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc
California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,900 Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc
Capital One National Association Makes New $293,000 Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
Capital One National Association Makes New $293,000 Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $14.20 Million Stock Holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc.
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $14.20 Million Stock Holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc.
Green Plains Inc Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.
Green Plains Inc Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.
Alphabet Inc Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.
Alphabet Inc Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.
Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-
Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report