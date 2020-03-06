California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires New Holdings in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.06% of First Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in First Bank by 10.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in First Bank by 740.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Bank by 23.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its holdings in First Bank by 8.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,263,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 11,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

NASDAQ FRBA opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $188.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.49. First Bank has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $11.82.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.68 million during the quarter. First Bank had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 7.83%. As a group, analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. First Bank’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

