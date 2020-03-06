Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,827,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,367 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $13,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AM. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 19,084,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,165,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,796,000 after purchasing an additional 545,942 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $40,222,000. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,836,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 361,276 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $12,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 97,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $589,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.43. Antero Midstream Corp has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.58 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 44.80%. Equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.71%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AM. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

