Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,118 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 50.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $48.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.74 and a 200 day moving average of $54.26. The company has a market cap of $162.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

