Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $16.70 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,540 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises about 3.2% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $16,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,604,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,585 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,700,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,141,000 after acquiring an additional 281,698 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,712,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,430 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 103.7% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,208,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in HDFC Bank by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,510,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

HDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.55. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.81 and a 12-month high of $65.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

