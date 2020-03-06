California Public Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHMA. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chiasma by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Chiasma by 461.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Chiasma by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chiasma during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Chiasma by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

CHMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chiasma from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

In related news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 61,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $336,875.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,139 shares in the company, valued at $336,875.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHMA stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. Chiasma Inc has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

