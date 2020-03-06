California Public Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,661,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after buying an additional 2,818,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 114,375 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 23,862 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $3.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62. Seres Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.