Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,596 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Tesla by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,836 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 17.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 50.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,232 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,723.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total transaction of $68,869,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,536 shares of company stock worth $75,296,629 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $724.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $703.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $130.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.91, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.49. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $455.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. New Street Research lowered Tesla to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.42.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

