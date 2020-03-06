2,680 Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Acquired by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,420,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,605 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,893,000 after acquiring an additional 11,556 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,261,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 800,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after acquiring an additional 133,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 645,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,500,000 after purchasing an additional 193,392 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from to in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $22.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.09. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $39.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.83%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

