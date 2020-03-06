California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 200,883 Shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) by 91.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200,883 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Superior Energy Services worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 507,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 343,214 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,282,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 250,290 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 482,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 50,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Superior Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.38.

Shares of NYSE:SPN opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. The company has a market cap of $53.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 3.06.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.29) by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $336.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.33 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 15.36% and a negative return on equity of 83.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

